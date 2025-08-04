ISRAELI SETTLERS BLOCK FLOUR TRUCKS AS GAZA STARVES

Settlers physically barricade roads to stop flour convoys, as UNICEF reported 1 in 3 Gazans now go DAYS WITHOUT FOOD.

John 8:44:

“Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.”

King James Version (KJV)



Source @geopolitics prime

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!