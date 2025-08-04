ISRAELI SETTLERS BLOCK FLOUR TRUCKS AS GAZA STARVES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Settlers physically barricade roads to stop flour convoys, as UNICEF reported 1 in 3 Gazans now go DAYS WITHOUT FOOD.
John 8:44:
“Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.”
King James Version (KJV)
Source @geopolitics prime
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!