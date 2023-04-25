BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHY won’t the FBI release the Nashville shooter’s manifesto?
75 views • 04/25/2023

Glenn Beck


April 24, 2023


The FBI is stalling the release of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto, which the agency reportedly says is a ‘blueprint on total destruction.’ But how could releasing it cause more damage than what already occurred at the Covenant School last month? In this clip, Glenn and Stu discuss why the FBI may be preventing its release and how the far-left is ‘INCENTIVIZING’ this type of dangerous, violent behavior from others with similar mental illnesses…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pg57yDNu08


fbishooternashvilletennesseeglenn beckreleasemanifestoaudrey haleblueprint on total destruction
