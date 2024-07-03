BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vovan and Lexus Prank Hillary Clinton - She promises to do everything in her power to keep the war going thinking she is talking to former UKR president Poroshenko
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
180 views • 10 months ago

Prank with former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton After losing the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton did not leave big politics. For example, in the Ukrainian direction, it is now working on tightening sanctions against Russia. Therefore, she gladly responded to the offer of our "Petro Poroshenko" to talk about the fate of Ukraine and the United States. Despite the failed debate of the current owner of the White House, Hillary is confident that Trump will lose anyway, because she is "doing everything she can to re-elect Biden." Moreover, Clinton seems confident that the road to Biden's second term should be paved with the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. "You have to move forward as best you can to try not only to hold the line, but also to go on the offensive. And then many in our country will do everything possible to re-elect President Biden," Hillary said. Speaking about Trump's ambitions, Clinton suddenly breaks down, calling him a "very bad guy" and "a very dangerous man who is bad for the United States and the rest of the world." Hillary also supports Ukraine's accession to NATO, of course, without naming any deadlines: "We are working very hard to convince the Germans and Americans to do this. I do not know what the final decision will be, but Rasmussen, Ermak and others are working very hard." In the final, Poroshenko offered Hillary his help and Ukraine's help to dig up new dirt on Trump. And Hillary... did not refuse to collude with the Ukrainian! And also, about Hillary's vice presidency, about Bill's wife and about Gaddafi's fate for the opponents of the United States, listen in our new prank! 

Full episode English on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v5557yx-prank-with-hillary-clinton.html


