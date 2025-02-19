BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION GREEN LIGHTS BIDEN'S MRNA POULTRY VACCINE SCHEME!
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
282 views • 6 months ago

Watch Videos HERE --> https://rumble.com/v6lw51v-trump-administration-green-lights-bidens-mrna-poultry-vaccine-scheme-in-fir.html

BE SURE TO ALSO WATCH link 1. BELOW to understand the future disaster connected with the current method of bird flu control!

President Trump may have his eye on what to do about the price of eggs and not realize the implications of the method to be used. The price of eggs may get our attention, but their are more important -- and potentially far more dangerous issues involved. Below is a clear explanation of the immense dangers of the current approach. Start at 51:27 to see the bird flu section: 1. https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/icans-investigation-into-geoengineering-military-spraying-self-spreading-vaccines/


2. Shannon Joy raises the warning. https://rumble.com/v6lw51v-trump-administration-green-lights-bidens-mrna-poultry-vaccine-scheme-in-fir.html

Keywords
trumpchickensinflationrfkjrmrnabirdflushannonjoy
