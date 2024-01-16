MORE OLD RUSSIAN TANKS TO UKRAINE? SOUND GOODS!!!!! THE T64 LIVES AGAIN

These tough old battle wagons have been spotted on trains heading to Ukraine. They have a gun that can rival the Abrams, are tough as hell from above and cost nothing, they were paid for years ago!!! Why throw away money on new tanks when these confuse the situation and are even more survivable than a Leopard?? Sorry the end got cut off, ran out of HD, I took the point, got an assist and fought a T95 (and lost) LOL..all with a BT5.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.