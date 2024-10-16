How many times you heard the word "PEREMOGA" ( "Victory" in Ukrainian) in Kiev Clown's speech?

Zelensky presented his so-called victory plan without waiting for approval from Western countries, according to the Associated Press.

According to their information, Zelensky traveled to the capitals of Western countries to present the plan to his key allies. Some allies expressed concern about the strict deadline set by the President of Ukraine.

The agency reports that at the end of September, Zelensky gave his allies three months to adopt the main provisions of the plan.

Ukrainian Channel "Legitimniy" breaks down part of Zelensky's "Victory Plan"



Zelensky has sold out the people and the country…

Now, let's talk about the main point of Zelensky's victory plan: the "collateral" of Ukrainian resources to finance the crisis in Ukraine.



What does this mean for the people?



The answer is simple – slavery following an African scenario. All of Ukraine's resources and lands will be handed over to Western multinational corporations at a bargain price, and Ukrainians will become the property of these corporations, stripped of rights and freedoms, like serfs.



In reality, Zelensky is selling off the entire country just to extend his time on the "throne." We had insider information on this from the beginning, pointing out that the IMF was demanding an increase in tariffs, which later happened.



A counter-question: Why should Ukrainians fight and wage war? What are they fighting for, you may ask, if their future is slavery?



Zelensky is counting on the people being too naive to realize where Bankova is leading them.

We revealed long ago that Zelensky intended to sell Ukrainian lands to Western multinationals, but back then, it was dismissed as fear-mongering. As we see, we were right once again.



The first stage of the sell-off is already underway – the sale of state assets at rock-bottom prices.



