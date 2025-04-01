What’s Coming for Gold, Silver, and the Global Economy? - Special AMA | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

With global markets on edge and central banks shifting strategy, this is one of the most critical times in history for investors in money, metals, and mining. That’s why you’re invited to a special live AMA (Ask-Me-Anything) hosted by The Morgan Report — an in-depth conversation where you’ll get the latest insights, strategies, and answers to your most pressing questions.

We’ll explore what the coming financial reset could mean for your wealth, how to position yourself before it’s too late, and the role gold, silver, and commodities will play in preserving capital as currencies face potential devaluation.

We’ll also dive into gold’s explosive move to $3,000 and discuss where it could go next — including whether central bank gold buying signals a larger shift away from fiat. You’ll learn how much gold investors should hold in today’s economic climate.

Silver’s story is even more compelling. With growing industrial demand from EVs, solar, and tech, silver is becoming increasingly scarce — yet it’s still historically undervalued compared to gold. We'll examine whether physical silver or mining stocks present the better opportunity.

You'll also hear a timely breakdown of the top opportunities and biggest risks in the mining sector, including what to look for in gold and silver stocks and which regions offer the strongest upside in 2025.

As the world moves toward de-dollarization, we’ll discuss how the decline of the U.S. dollar could affect your portfolio, how foreign central banks are preparing, and the steps you can take now to hedge against a weaker dollar.

We’ll also tackle critical “what if” scenarios — including the possibility of a sovereign debt crisis, a commercial real estate collapse, or another black swan event — and how gold, silver, and other real assets tend to perform in moments of financial chaos.

Concerned about bank safety, capital controls, or the rise of CBDCs? We'll cover what you need to know about protecting your assets, where to store physical metals, and how precious metals compare to Central Bank Digital Currencies as a safeguard against financial overreach.

