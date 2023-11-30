Trump Still Dominates as Haley Surges? with Jeffrey Dunetz | The Schaftlein Report Ep. 10

1) Is the Haley surge in the polls real? Koch money rolls in.





1A) DeSantis goes all in on Iowa visiting all 99 counties. Debates Newsome on Fox tonight





1B) Trump is still far ahead in all of the early states + he leads Biden by 4 in the latest polls.





1C) Biden refers to Trump as a Congressman? Wheel him out, folks.





2) Is the U.S. applying pressure to Israel for an extended cease fire which is now in 7th day? Yes.





2A) 3 Israelis were murdered in Jerusalem and 2 attackers were killed.





2B) Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protestors swarm NYC Christmas Tree. Insane NYC police forced to battle demonstrators.





2C) Biden apologizes to Muslim leaders for his early negative tone toward Palestinians death toll, despite the fact that Hamas murdered 1,200 people..





3) Home prices rise for the 7th straight month. Record high prices in much of the country.

Pending sales drop to 2001 levels as more supply of homes greater than $750K hit the market as rates drop from 8% to 7%.





4) Henry Kissinger – A diplomat for the ages. We’ll discuss his accomplishments and career.





