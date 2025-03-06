Ken Bartle joins Mike Adams to talk about Spiritual Values and Their Role in Consciousness





To learn more, visit: https://naturallawmatters.com/





- Introduction and Purpose of the Interview (0:00)

- Ken Bartle's Background and Initial Research (1:16)

- Materialistic vs. Spiritual Views of Consciousness (4:18)

- Spiritual Values and Their Role in Consciousness (6:37)

- Government and Society Based on Natural Law (12:07)

- Challenges and Solutions in Implementing Natural Law (22:24)

- The Role of AI in Understanding Consciousness (28:01)

- Personal and Societal Transformation through Consciousness (47:32)

- Resources and Future Directions (49:13)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/