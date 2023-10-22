BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AJ+: “They Could Kill Me At Any Time” Life Under Israeli Occupation (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
201 views • 10/22/2023

MIrrored from YouTube channel AJ+ at:-

https://youtu.be/ZjKVpbXRvJo?si=m4z2WKcbdP4fYsuf

6 Sept 2022 #Palestinian #Occupation #AhedTamimiPalestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi captured international attention after she served eight months in an Israeli prison for slapping an Israeli soldier. Sine then, she and Dena Takruri have teamed up to write a book about this experience and growing up under military occupation. On the eve of the book’s publication, Dena catches up with the young activist, now 21, seen by many as an icon of Palestinian resistance.


You can order a copy of They Called Me A Lioness: A Palestinian Girl’s Fight For Freedom here: ttps://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/634628/they-called-me-a-lioness-by-ahed-tamimi-and-dena-takruri/

#Palestinian #AhedTamimi #Occupation



Subscribe for more videos: https://ajplus.co/subscribe


Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ajplus/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ajplusenglish

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ajplus


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy