32 people of one Palestinian family killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
32 members of one Palestinian family in southern Gaza have been killed in 48 hours following intensive Israeli airstrikes resulting the family become one of those erased from population records in the besieged enclave.
Mirrored - TRT World