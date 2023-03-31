124-Richard Urban-Solving Today’s Problems with a God-centered and Abstinence-centered Worldview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God must come first for any solution to the world's problems to happen. Furthermore, Richard discusses how the Unification Principle, revealed by Rev. Sun Myung Moon, presents a Biblical worldview with additional insight and understanding.
A core understanding is that The Human Fall involved a premature sexual relationship. This understanding helps us to understand the world's problems, and specifically the rampant sexual confusion and corruption.
https://visionroot.org