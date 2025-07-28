ROBOTS Possessed by AI Demons?

Are robots taking over the world? What if AI has become so advanced that it's now possessed by demons? In this mind-blowing video, we explore the dark side of artificial intelligence and the possibility of robots being controlled by malevolent entities. From eerie AI-generated voices to unsettling robot behavior, we'll delve into the creepy world of AI demons and ask the question: can robots be possessed? Will they be? Watch to find out!





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH!

https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/





DETOX HEAVY METALS:

https://coseva.com/?ref=thinkaboutit





WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online





EMAIL:

[email protected]









Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.