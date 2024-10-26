BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
P.2 We ARE our BROTHER’S KEEPER): cognitive dissonance captures so many MVI_2683-2ndpart
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
9 views • 7 months ago

I have immense respect and admiration for Mike Adams of Brighteon, and so I hope that my viewers will remember that I am using Mr Adams purely as an example of the power of detrimental cognitive dissonance to attenuate our reasoning, and that 100% of us are subject to the phenomenon daily. Does it matter? Yes and no. No when the issues are minor, yes when the issues are major. In other words, on issues of substance, the less we succumb to detrimental cognitive dissonance, and thus benefit from an increase in our connection to reality, it does matter.

spiritualityreligionprogrammingcognitive dissonancepsychologybeliefsunconditional lovejewryimprintsparadigmsunconscious mindconditional lovemoral agencydivine communioninfinite lovemy brothers keeper
