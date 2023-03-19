BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JD Farag - Prophecy Update 2023-03-19 Two Sides of the Same Coin (with worship)
0 view • 03/20/2023

JD Farag

fast forward 27 minutes if you don't want to hear the worship music

Prophecy Update 2023-03-19

Two Sides of the Same Coin with worship


Pastor JD explains why what we’re seeing in the world today are two sides of the same coin, and how we as Christians ought to live in light of this deception.


Transcript and Links at the Source site.

Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys0MjRicGJtP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


Keywords
deceptionchristianprophecynew world orderworshipchristian livingjd faraggreat resettwo sidessame coin
