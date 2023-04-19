© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2er89d898e
Scott Mckay讲述美国人的傲慢和美国人对金钱的追求导致中共长期对美国政府机构的渗透和武器化，美国的纳税人的钱被中共掠夺。
April 17, 2023 #thetippingpoint show, interview with Scott Mckay @S7Gril11
Scott Mckay talked about American's arrogance and the endless pursuit of money that led to the CCP's long-term infiltration and weaponization of U.S. government agencies, and the money of American taxpayers has been "raped" by the CCP.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish