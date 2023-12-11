Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The church that you know around the world (Christian denominations) is on course to join Satan's one world religion. Will you be a part of it? The simplest things the Church is asked to do by God/Jesus they are not doing. Whether you go to church or not, the devil has a plan to get each and every one of us on his side. The only way to see this and overcome is seeking the leading of God's Spirit.
Romans 8:14
King James Version Bible
For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.
