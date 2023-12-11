Truth and Righteousness

The church that you know around the world (Christian denominations) is on course to join Satan's one world religion. Will you be a part of it? The simplest things the Church is asked to do by God/Jesus they are not doing. Whether you go to church or not, the devil has a plan to get each and every one of us on his side. The only way to see this and overcome is seeking the leading of God's Spirit.

Romans 8:14

King James Version Bible

For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.





