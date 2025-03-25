BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Peter Has His Feet Washed But Still Doesn't Get It!
Monday, March 24, 2025 - A sojourn through the scriptures of John 13: 1-20; Luke 22:24; John 15: 12-17.  For further study look at John 3:16; Matthew 5: 44-45; Titus 3: 4; Matthew 16: 13-23; 1 John 1: 7-9; Philippians 3: 8-9; 12-14; John 6: 70; John 18: 3; Hebrews 4:11; 8:5; 9:25; James 5: 10; 2 Peter 2:6; John 15:14,16; Psalm 41: 9.

For further study go to :

1. Face Value - https://www.brighteon.com/4337a48c-5b7e-4063-8824-cee734ce6d84

2. End Times - https://www.brighteon.com/eb600e50-e39e-412a-8818-1847cc0c1e8b

Look for ZOOM link to Bible Study on Monday and Thursday at 6:45 pm EST

If you want to support my work. Please use link below:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DrPastorJohn


Zoom Meeting invitation - Z4Z -Monday and Thursday Zealous for Zion Healing - Dr John Truth and Scripture Teaching

Click https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7522902918?pwd=NDc1ZmtWRVp1bzJUUi9qT1pybmM1dz09&omn=83396162675 to start or join a scheduled Zoom meeting

jesusapostlejerusalemyeshuarestorationpassoverpeterlast supperdiscipleredemptionfeet washing
