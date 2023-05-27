GLENN BECK with Jim Jordan on FBI Corruption | Is This WORSE Than the Durham Report?!

The recent Durham Report exposed inexcusable moves done by the FBI (and by many others, too). But FBI abuses do not stop there. In fact, Rep. Jim Jordan tells Glenn that recent actions from the agency — like its attempt to CRUSH whistleblowers who speak out — may be worse than the ones Durham revealed.

In this clip, Glenn and Rep. Jordan discuss the recent FBI whistleblower hearing, the way the FBI tries to silence anyone who speaks out, and why recent FBI actions hurt more than a presidential campaign — they’re deeply affecting the everyday American, too…

Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP

► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu

► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/

► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze

Connect with us on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/BlazeTV