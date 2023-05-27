BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GLENN BECK with Jim Jordan on FBI Corruption | Is This WORSE Than the Durham Report?!
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
103 views • 05/27/2023

The recent Durham Report exposed inexcusable moves done by the FBI (and by many others, too). But FBI abuses do not stop there. In fact, Rep. Jim Jordan tells Glenn that recent actions from the agency — like its attempt to CRUSH whistleblowers who speak out — may be worse than the ones Durham revealed.

In this clip, Glenn and Rep. Jordan discuss the recent FBI whistleblower hearing, the way the FBI tries to silence anyone who speaks out, and why recent FBI actions hurt more than a presidential campaign — they’re deeply affecting the everyday American, too…

Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP 

► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu 

► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/ 

► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze 

Keywords
jim jordanglenn beckdurham reportblaze tvbiden regimefbi whistleblowers
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

