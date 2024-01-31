Create New Account
BREAKING: Sen. Josh Hawley Forces Mark Zuckerberg to Stand Up & Apologize to Families
Published 25 days ago

BREAKING: Senator Josh Hawley Forces Mark Zuckerberg to Stand Up and Apologize to Families of Victims Impacted by Child Sexual Exploitation on Meta — Zuckerberg Gets Up and Apologizes


Senator Josh Hawley, during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on child exploitation occurring on social media, called for the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, to apologize to the families who were impacted by child sexual exploitation occurring on Meta’s platform.


While questioning Zuckerberg under oath, Senator Hawley asked Zuckerberg if he would like to apologize to the families of the victims in attendance at the hearing.


Zuckerberg took Halwey up on the request and apologized to the families.


The CEO of Meta stated, “I’m sorry for everything you’ve all gone through.”


He continued, “Nobody should have to go through what your families have suffered. This is why we have invested so much and are going to continue industry-leading efforts to make sure that no one has to go through the types of things your families have suffered.”


https://x.com/greg_price11/status/1752742880844640265?s=20

