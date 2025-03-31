Kennedy Assassination, Hawking, Farage, Vietnam, Clint Eastwood, FBI, 9/11, Jews vs. Jesuits

CTB 2025-03-29 Was JFK Whacked_

Topic list:

* Lynn pops in blasting with both barrels: KENNEDY WASN’T KILLED IN DALLAS.

* How does the Kennedy assassination relate to 9/11?

* Stephen Hawking

* Was Nigel Farage in a real plane crash?

* Was Vietnam a factor in Kennedy’s apparent assassination?

* Is “religion” important?

* Clint Bohemian Grove Eastwood.

* From Lebanon to Grenada: JESUITS.

* Luigi Mangione and Dirty Harry Callahan

* “J. Edgar Hoover assaulted Shirley Temple!!!” Not.

* Mass-murdering Andrew Catholic Cuomo Governor son of Mario Catholic Cuomo Governor.

* Was 9/11 real?

* “Dirty Harry”/Jesuit Justice

* Did J. Edgar Hoover abuse Dame of Malta Shirley Temple?

* What do Lori Lightfoot and Jacenta Ardern have in common?

* Military gate-keeping.

* The Jesuit transjenga who wants to normalize vaccine injury.

* The Hong Kong democracy movement is Roman investiture.

* Is Candace Owens screening for Emanuel Macron?

* “False Memory Syndrome”

* Jews make the movies, Jesuits make the wars.

* 9/11 and the K-141 Kursk

* IT’S THE JEWS! ... or is it?

