Kennedy Assassination, Hawking, Farage, Vietnam, Clint Eastwood, FBI, 9/11, Jews vs. Jesuits
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
31 views • 5 months ago

CTB 2025-03-29 Was JFK Whacked_

 

Topic list:
* Lynn pops in blasting with both barrels: KENNEDY WASN’T KILLED IN DALLAS.
* How does the Kennedy assassination relate to 9/11?
* Stephen Hawking
* Was Nigel Farage in a real plane crash?
* Was Vietnam a factor in Kennedy’s apparent assassination?
* Is “religion” important?
* Clint Bohemian Grove Eastwood.
* From Lebanon to Grenada: JESUITS.
* Luigi Mangione and Dirty Harry Callahan
* “J. Edgar Hoover assaulted Shirley Temple!!!” Not.
* Mass-murdering Andrew Catholic Cuomo Governor son of Mario Catholic Cuomo Governor.
* Was 9/11 real?
* “Dirty Harry”/Jesuit Justice
* Did J. Edgar Hoover abuse Dame of Malta Shirley Temple?
* What do Lori Lightfoot and Jacenta Ardern have in common?
* Military gate-keeping.
* The Jesuit transjenga who wants to normalize vaccine injury.
* The Hong Kong democracy movement is Roman investiture.
* Is Candace Owens screening for Emanuel Macron?
* “False Memory Syndrome”
* Jews make the movies, Jesuits make the wars.
* 9/11 and the K-141 Kursk
* IT’S THE JEWS! ... or is it?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

> Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

> Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

> BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

> Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

> UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen

_____________________

Keywords
jewsfalse flagsjesuitskennedy assassination
