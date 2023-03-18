BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chaplain FIRED for saying NO to men in women's sports and REFUSING to apologize
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 03/18/2023

Glenn Beck


Mar 17, 2023


Former Austin Fire Department chaplain Dr. Andrew Fox was fired for expressing his Christian belief that men shouldn't be allowed to compete in women's sports. After Dr. Fox offered a "comprehensive view" about it on his personal blog, the city gave him only one way to keep his job: publicly apologize. But he refused, and is now suing the city for violating his right to free speech. Dr. Fox and his attorney with the Alliance Defending Freedom join Glenn to explain what happened, how they're responding, and what frustrates them the most: "This is not the same country I moved to."


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ckbixh7jMk


Keywords
free speechlawsuitchristiancityglenn beckfiredattorneybeliefssuingfire departmentchaplain austindr andrew foxmen in womens sportsrefusing to apologizealliance defending freedom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy