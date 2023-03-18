Chaplain FIRED for saying NO to men in women's sports and REFUSING to apologize

Glenn Beck





Former Austin Fire Department chaplain Dr. Andrew Fox was fired for expressing his Christian belief that men shouldn't be allowed to compete in women's sports. After Dr. Fox offered a "comprehensive view" about it on his personal blog, the city gave him only one way to keep his job: publicly apologize. But he refused, and is now suing the city for violating his right to free speech. Dr. Fox and his attorney with the Alliance Defending Freedom join Glenn to explain what happened, how they're responding, and what frustrates them the most: "This is not the same country I moved to."





