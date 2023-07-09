CBDCs are a solution for a problem we don’t have, and they want to implant it under our skin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS is the most important and informative interview ever - it is now in my top three of all time. Recorded the other day in Amsterdam - it is compelling and crucial.
Download Professor Werner's reference list here and enjoy!
https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Prof-Richard-Werner-Links-to-some-key-works.pdf
https://expose-news.com/2023/07/09/cbdcs-are-a-solution-for-a-problem-we-dont-have/