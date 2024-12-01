Olive Season Under Siege in Salem Village

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces obstructed Palestinian farmers' access to their lands in Salem, east of Nablus, preventing them from harvesting olives. Soldiers detained individuals, checked IDs, and used sound bombs and tear gas against youths. They also set up an iron gate at the northern entrance and placed soil berms to block vehicles.
Interview:
Abdullah Shteyeh, Farmer
Dr. Iyad Jabour
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 28/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Videos