THEY'RE GOING TO STARVE US! - Farmers Continue To Protest As Meat & Fish Supply Set To Collapse!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the controlled collapse of the food supply as Russia rips up Soviet era agreement for the UK to fish in the Barents Sea where a MASSIVE amount of cod and haddock are caught. This will dramatically increase the price of fish. This is of course all by design. The meat supply is under attack and while the shortages are growing, the meat that is making its way to the shelves is getting poisoned. Farmers are continuing to protest throughout Europe with very little publicity as many farmer activists in Brussels spray police with liquid manure. The antibiotic contamination of the U.S. food supply is increasing dramatically which in turn is causing hundreds of millions of people to condition themselves to antibiotics and put themselves in serious danger in the face of potential infections in the future. Tyson Foods is also going forward with their purchase of Protix (a bug meat company) as production begins. This is all part of the technocratic agenda of enslavement. From CBDCs to 15 Minute Cities and food rations. Currently the European Union is seeking a rule to ban repairs on cars older than 15 years old. This is the latest insane revelation in the march towards dystopia.





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

