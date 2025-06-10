Tony Byker - 'Patterns In The Rain' (Original Mix)

From the album 'Herding Humanity'

Thanks to Laurence Bouchard for some clips and stills

https://www.laurencebouchard.com/





Patterns In The Rain :

Damn those words

Feels like surgery

Might as well give me a lobotomy

Say what happened to you ?

Well I can say the same

Frozen in time

Now I see patterns in the rain

Why does it matter ?

Why do you care ?

Just live your life

Cos there’s nothing but despair yeh

Look so sad

But how can I be happy

When nobody gives a damn

Don’t read between the lines

We’re all connected

All affected

Warned you not to do it

But you did it anyway

Damn that guy

That’s all he talks about

Kosher potion

Brain cells calcified

Big mistake but so hard to admit it

That’s the only way that we’re going to win it

Win what ?

Who are they ?

What the hell you talking about ?

Demanding the motive

Before seeing it’s a crime scene

Patterns in the raindrops fall

Reflections matter

If your viewpoint’s flawed

Patterns in the raindrops fall

All dreams shattered

When the future’s dicey

I’m right here where I’m supposed to be

Truth forever searching my destiny

Poor as a mouse

Happy as a louse

Daring to be honest and fear no labour

In the city of lost souls go

Light beyond reflection’s shadow

Patterns in the rain so brightly

Equilibrium the world breathes

And you just can’t hear me



