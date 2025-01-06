BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Today Orthodox Russians & Serbs celebrate Christmas Eve. Tomorrow is Christmas.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
6 months ago

Today Orthodox Russians and Serbs celebrate Christmas Eve. Tomorrow is Christmas. 

Here is how Serbs are celebrating this day in temporarily NATO-occupied Kosovo, which is legally part of Serbia. 

On this day, Serbs carry an oak branch into their homes. Oak has great symbolic in Slavic culture as home protector. It is being celebrated and praised and gifts are put onto it. 

