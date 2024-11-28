The 5 Most Important Prophecies 11/28/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan gives us the five most important prophecies given to God’s Prophets. If we know what is coming, we can to some degree, be as prepared as we possibly can be to face the troubling times ahead.
00:00 - Intro
01:11 - Death of the Dollar
06:36 - Food Shortages
10:23 - Joseph’s Kitchen
12:47 - Ash & Shelters
18:11 - New Madrid Earthquake
21:41 - Suitcase Nukes
22:57 - Russian Nuclear Destruction
26:23 - Prepper Bar
