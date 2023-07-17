BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Globalists Targeting Sex Trafficked Children for Trauma Based Mind Control And More!
RealNewsChannel.com
RealNewsChannel.com
1563 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
25 views • 07/17/2023

RealNews Channel.com


Dr. Rima Laibow of https://preventgenocide2030.org and http://www.opensourcetruth.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the Globalists plan to use trauma based mind control over a generation of sex trafficked children. And so much more!


Extended Report:

https://www.realnewschannel.com/globalists-targeting-sex-trafficked-children-for-trauma-based-mind-control-and-more/


Source Link;

https://freeworldnews.tv/


Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks


AFFIRMATION GENERATION

MUST SEE DOCUMENTARY! SYNOPSIS:

"Detransitioners Michelle, Laura, Cat, David, Joel and Abel tell the stories of their gender distress, transgender medicalization, and subsequent detransition. Without diagnostic clarity or mental health evaluations, their doctors quickly affirmed them as “transgender,” and mindlessly ushered them along the path of medical transition. (The “gender-affirming care” is the only treatment recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.) These young people were harmed irrevocably by the doctors they trusted. AFFIRMATION GENERATION demonstrates how the “one-size-fits-all” medicalization – the “gender-affirming care” – has failed these patients."

https://affirmationgenerationmovie.com/


Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/


Learn hoe to be good citisen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/


GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7


ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/


SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://www.projectveritas.com/donate/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/


Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/


FOLLOW US!:

https://franksocial.com/u/RealNewsChannel

https://truthsocial.com/@realnewschannel1776

https://tv.gab.com/channel/RealNewsChannel

Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/c/RealNewsChannel

Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/RealNewsChannel1776

https://odysee.com/@RealNewsChannel.com:7

https://realnewschannel.locals.com/

https://t.me/Webmaster1776

https://freetalk.app/Webmaster1776

https://www.gettr.com/user/realnewschannel

https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?realnewschannel/

https://www.sovren.media/u/realnewschannel/

https://usa.life/RealNewsChannel

https://parler.com/profile/Realnewschannel/posts

https://gab.com/RealNewsChannel

https://brighteon.social/@webmaster1776

Join Us at Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/invite/mPR8uhxZ

https://www.facebook.com/Real-News-Channel-135410972687/

https://twitter.com/RealNewsChannel

https://mewe.com/i/joeayers4

https://myspace.com/realnewschannel1776

https://realnewschannel.tumblr.com/

https://www.reddit.com/user/webmaster1776

https://ugetube.com/@RealNewsChannel

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vhoknDzQEHsJ/

https://rumble.com/c/c-403567

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/webmaster1776

https://www.instagram.com/realnewschannel/?hl=en

https://spreely.com/webmaster1776

https://www.minds.com/realnewschannel/


Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

Keywords
childrentrauma based mind controlglobalists targeting sex trafficked children for trauma based mind control
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy