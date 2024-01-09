Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️Dozens of Jews in NY being Arrested after Chabad Secret Tunnels Exposed - No Permit to Dig Torture Tunnels?
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
203 views
Published 2 months ago

⚡️- Dozens are being arrested from the Chabad secret tunnels.

I uploaded a video last night with some links to read more. 

There are different views to this story. Another one, were protestors that got arrested, trying to prevent the tunnels from being sealed with cement by occupying them with their bodies. What are they trying to show us?  I don't see anyone but Jews being arrested.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket