⚡️Dozens of Jews in NY being Arrested after Chabad Secret Tunnels Exposed - No Permit to Dig Torture Tunnels?

⚡️- Dozens are being arrested from the Chabad secret tunnels.
I uploaded a video last night with some links to read more.
There are different views to this story. Another one, were protestors that got arrested, trying to prevent the tunnels from being sealed with cement by occupying them with their bodies. What are they trying to show us? I don't see anyone but Jews being arrested.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.