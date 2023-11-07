BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

302) O mundo é controlado por Nefilim [3] – Med Beds (a armadilha)
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
62 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
114 views • 11/07/2023

Créditos ao canal Psinergy. Outubro 22, 2023.

Post rumble thoughts: (vídeo removido, este é uma versão compacta dessa postagem)


Referências:

Stefan Burns: https://www.youtube.com/@StefanBurns

Nanopore sequencing: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanopore_sequencing

Bootstrapping: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bootstrapping_(statistics)

Computação omnipresente: https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Computa%C3%A7%C3%A3o_ub%C3%ADqua

Ubiquitous Network: https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/computer-science/ubiquitous-network

São Patrício da Irlanda: https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patr%C3%ADcio_da_Irlanda

Detectores de neutrinos | 291) A tecnologia na Antárctida (Eric Hecker e a Raytheon) :
https://www.brighteon.com/3f00482a-1583-4142-95ac-b19bd9f9b0da


288) BANALIDADE DO MAL e PROFUNDIDADE DO BEM (c/ errata) : https://www.brighteon.com/bee4a098-ca71-4c99-9985-2dd47e66b6c6


Canal de Tecnologia Emergente | nonvaxer420: https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420


IEEE SENSORS: Photonic Crystal Biosensors: https://rumble.com/v3tv0ca-ieee-sensors-photonic-crystal-biosensors.html

Biophotonics poised to make major breakthroughs in medicine – Science Nation: https://rumble.com/v3tv2ja-november-5-2023.html

I.T.U. United Nations Telecommunications Union, Ian F. Akyildiz 5G-6G-7G (THE E.M.F. TERRORISTS) What The PFIZER Lawfare (PSYOP) People Don't Want YOU Looking At! https://rumble.com/v3ks9wd-september-25-2023.html


Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

Keywords
adnnephilimraytheongeometria sagradawbaneric heckertecnologia emergentegrelhadetectoresmatematica
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy