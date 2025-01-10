Leidos machine at airports experimenting on you! Detonating the bioweapons!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Clay Clark: That’s Yuval Noha Harari, talking about connecting our immune system to the internet, what are your thoughts?

Judy Mikovigs, PhD: Well, he said a couple of keywords in there. In the next 50 years and perhaps… He said that three years ago, we stopped that thanks to you Clay and many others, like Dr. Stella and Dr. David Martin. We’re not AI, we’re creative, they can’t do any of that. We aren’t God, and we don’t have any idols before our God, including ourselves. This is the little Gods we’ve been warned against, and we know, they’re gone, so they have to keep telling you it’s a done deal. But he through “perhaps” in there because the perhaps depends on We the people. And this is why, don’t go through the bioweapon from Lidos, your Cancer Institute, at the airport. No American has to stand and let them detonate every bioweapon in your immune system. Again, we’ve got to take back control of our own lives and stop letting the government. All you have to say is opt-out in the airport. All you have to say is opt out of the detonation of the bioweapon. They are experimenting on you right now with the Leidos machine. That’s your National Cancer Institute. It was 22 years ago when I left and it still is. And the whole idea was to detonate these things and cause cancer.

01/08/20205 - Clay Clark Thrivetime Show: https://rumble.com/v67bzdj-doctor-judy-mikovits-why-did-yuval-noah-harari-say-you-wont.html