New 'Lancet' by AEROSCAN - Latest High-Precision Munition called 'Product-53' - has the Capability to Independently Detect & Engage Targets

"The New Lancet"
As part of the ARMY-2023 forum, AEROSCAN is showcasing their latest high-precision munition called "Product-53," which has the capability to independently detect and engage targets based on pre-set parameters.
Previously, Alexander Rogatkin had highlighted this model in his report (I posted this video about 1 month ago, Cynthia) about the factory producing the renowned "Lancets."
AEROSCAN is a Russian developer and manufacturer of UAVs, mobile robotic systems, high-precision munitions, electronic warfare systems, specialized software for data processing and analysis.
The unmanned systems, software solutions, and robotic modules by AEROSCAN enable the real-time collection and transmission of accurate information about objects, with the ability to process the acquired data using advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, while maintaining complete confidentiality.