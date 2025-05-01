‘Ukraine is LOSING on the battlefield, and this WILL NOT BE REVERSED’ – Jeffrey Sachs, Judging Freedom clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Ukraine is LOSING on the battlefield, and this WILL NOT BE REVERSED’ – Jeffrey Sachs
💬 “Ukraine has a real choice, and the choice is make a settlement that is NOT according to its wish list, but is a settlement that reflects the realities that Ukraine faces, OR face further losses on the battlefield,” world-renowned American economist Jeffrey Sachs told Judge Andrew Napolitano.
Adding:
🔥Hunter Biden drops lawsuit against IRS whistleblowers – What’s he hiding?
Hunter Biden just quietly ditched his lawsuit against two IRS agents who exposed the DOJ’s "slow-walked" tax fraud probe into him.
The tea?
⚖️2023 Lawsuit: Claimed whistleblowers "embarrassed him" by revealing his confidential tax drama.
🚨2025 Retreat: Dropped case with prejudice (aka: can’t try again) after his lawyers bailed.
Whistleblowers’ mic drop:
🔊"He wanted to intimidate us - but chickened out before trial. Guess who was right?"
➡️Bonus context:
Hunter pleaded guilty to dodging $1.4M in taxes (then got a pardon from dad).
Trump briefly hired one whistleblower at the IRS.
👇Your verdict: Cowardice or strategy?