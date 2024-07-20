Podcast #18 - The Anunnaki Effects w/ Uncanny Mystic Minds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode I was a guest on the Uncanny Mystic Minds Podcast and we talked about how I got started researching the Anunnaki, the effects of the Anunnaki on earth, the creation story, how they manipulate and control us till present day and how they tell us the truth in the movies as a way to tell us what they are doing to us.
