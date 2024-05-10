Stew Peters Show 10/5/24 The Stench of Death is Everywhere

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Retired Army LTC Bill Stebbins joins Stew to discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation on the ground in western North Carolina. Bodies in trees, severed heads and limbs in debris, and THOUSANDS dead.
Investigative journalist and war correspondent Ann Vandersteel joins Stew with details on the specific area that was wiped off the map in western North Carolina and how the largest lithium deposit in the US happens to be underneath the devastation.