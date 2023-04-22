© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2eyjby9395
Miles Guo-CCP enemy number one, is the Chinese billionaire who now sits in a federal detention center with no bail, but the CCP agent is bailed out. Miles Guo warned of this exact thing years ago
中国亿万富翁郭文贵先生-CCP的头号敌人，现在被拘留在联邦拘留中心，不让被保释.但中共的代理人被保释出来了，郭文贵先生早在几年前就警告过这一切。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #WayneDuPree #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp #arrestharrylu #arrestchenjinping