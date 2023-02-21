2/21/2023 -- USO underwater seabase placemark DELETED BY GOOGLE today -- DUTCHSINSE

The USO (unidentified submersible object) base which was marked on Google Earth has now been removed by Google directly.

This whole thing couldn't get any more strange!

Coordinates of location : 34 0 0.14 N , 119 1 23.57 W

Original video showing the Google address put on by Google from 2 days ago on Feb 18, 2023 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABCb9...

Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos