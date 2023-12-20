Joe Biden is a 'threat to democracy': Donald Trump

Former US president Donald Trump says Joe Biden is a “threat to democracy”. Mr Trump addressed a crowd of supporters in the US state of Iowa on Tuesday (local time). “It’s no wonder crooked Joe Biden and the far-left lunatics are desperate to stop us,” Mr Trump said. “Joe Biden is a threat to democracy.” Mr Trump’s remarks come as he continues to lead in the polls, especially against President Biden.



