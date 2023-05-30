The Non-Existent Climate Crisis: Totalitarians want Control Over Every Aspect of Our Lives

Australian broadcaster, Alan Jones:

"Carbon dioxide is 0.04% of the atmosphere. Human beings create only 3% of that 0.04%. Is anyone seriously suggesting that we should stand the economy on its head, force up energy prices, damage business, jeopardise employment, because 0.04% of the atmosphere is carbon dioxide?"





Yes Alan, that's exactly what the climate totalitarians are suggesting, because none of this really has anything to do with saving the planet, and everything to do with deliberately wiping out the middle class, drastically reducing our standard of living and exerting absolute totalitarian control over every aspect of our lives, under the mere guise of "saving the planet" from the non-existent "climate emergency".





Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=c79UkAnrFhw