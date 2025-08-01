Hypocrisy in Christian Right Support for Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How can Trump’s Christian supporters claim to be "pro-life" while:
- Backing genocide in Gaza (30,000+ dead)
- Ignoring Epstein’s pedophile network tied to Trump?
This isn’t just politics—it’s cult-like cognitive dissonance. The same leaders who scream about unborn babies cheer as Palestinian children are bombed.
#ChristianHypocrisy #GazaGenocide #EpsteinTrump #ProLifeFraud #Zionism #WakeUpChurch #PoliticalCult
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport