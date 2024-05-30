WHY is DEL BIGTREE Promoting a "VACCINE CONFIDENCE" Law??

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Premiered May 29, 2024
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold IRA
http://www.noblegoldinvestments.com or call: 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer: There is always a risk of investment and there is no guarantee of any kind.
🙏 Get grief support in my online Course: "Life After Loss" https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/li...
✅ Get more details, links and analysis on my free SUBSTACK newsletter here:
https://peggyhall.substack.com
🇺🇸 Get your HEALTHY AMERICAN t-shirts and merch here:
https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org
🎯 Be sure to (re) SUBSCRIBE to this channel @thehealthyamericanpeggyhall and my backup channel @livingswellwithpeggyhall ***
For those who would like to support my work:
✅ Donate online by clicking here (choose one-time or monthly):
www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate
✅ Send checks, cards, letters here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar, PO Box 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
I LOVE my HEALTHY AMERICAN audience. Thank you for being here.
✅Email us: [email protected]