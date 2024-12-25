Escape from New York - Dirty Bomb Predictive Programming

Predictive programming for past 10 years leads to something. Deep State has been warning everyone what is coming in plain sight. Russia and Iran will be blamed in this false flag and war drum hysteria will follow. Might be a good time to get away from that area.

Remember earth quake and tsunami warning in San Franciso Bay area 2 weeks ago? Controversy about underwater Russia Nukes. This time it has been Iranian Motherships off east coast. All BS and prepping the masses.