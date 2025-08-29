White House Condemns Transgender Minnesota Shooter | Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News TOP Stories:
* White Calls Minnesota Shooter - "Evil Monster"
* Ukraine's New Game-Changing "Flamingo" Cruise Missile
* Huge Trade Disruptions In Wake of Trump Tariffs
Please support our journalism by donating to:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
#robin westman, #transgender, #news, #politics,