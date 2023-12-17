Create New Account
Roseanne Barr is 'ALL IN" for TRUMP!
Roseanne Barr reminds students at TPUSA that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the victory, endorsing President Trump for 2024 POTUS!

"We want the truth because we DESERVE it!"

RealAmericasVoice


Join our live coverage of TPUSA #AmFest2023 here: https://rumble.com/v41n5w6-ravs-live-coverage-at-amfest-2023.html

roseanne barrtpusareal americas voiceamfest2023

