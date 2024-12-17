Drone frenzy takes over America just in time for House drone control bill and Biden pardons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Drone sighting madness timed perfectly ahead of House bill to control your ability to fly drones while many claim its a nuclear threat | Biden 1,500+ pardons breaks record, includes corrupt "kids for cash" judge | IG reports confirms FBI had dozens of CIs in Jan6 crowd | Duke rape "victim" admits she made it up, apologizes | Biden auctions off Trump wall | George Stephanopoulus to pay $15M to Trump for defamation | Sillicon Valley VC details deep state plan to takeover AI | Janet Yellen apologizes for adding $15T to national debt | Biden extends liability shield for COVID vaccine-makers to 2029 | Israel bombs UN school in Gaza, killing more children