Trusting God's Character-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JUNE 17 2024

Every One of Job's Friends Offered an Answer That Was in No Wise True. When God Himself Finally Spoke, He Asserted His Sovereignty and Redirected the Absolute Answers to Be Only of His Prerogative. Whatever We Might Try to Do for God for Ourselves Is Futile. The Only Valid Course of Action in Existence Is to Seize Upon the Righteousness of the Lord Jesus Christ.