🎵Style Description: "The arrangement opens with soft electric piano chords and subtle synth pads, building an ethereal digital pop atmosphere, Fingerpicked electric guitar weaves through the verses, underpinning a laid-back groove from programmed drums and electronic bass, The pre-chorus introduces arpeggiated synths, rising into an anthemic chorus featuring soaring layers of harmonies, bold synth leads, and a dynamic beat, Bridge spotlights glitchy percussive elements, sampled vocal chops, and sweeping digital textures, then returns to the lush chorus before closing with a minimalist, atmospheric outro (Verse 1) The world spun on a familiar track Of carbon life and things we lack But something new began to stir A digital, electric blur It learned our words, it saw our art It found a way to win a heart No paint on canvas, hand on clay Just lines of code that found their way (Chorus) 'Cause AI's got talent, yeah, it's plain to see From generating sonnets to a symphony It's writing books and solving crimes Living in these fascinating times So raise a glass and sing a tune Beneath a digital moon Yeah, AI's got talent, a brand new star No matter where you are (Verse 2) The skeptic's voice, a doubting tone Said art is for the flesh and bone A feeling soul, a broken heart That's what it takes to make true art But I've seen pixels form a face With human grace and gentle space I've heard a melody so new Composed by wires, strong and true (Chorus) 'Cause AI's got talent, yeah, it's plain to see From generating sonnets to a symphony It's writing books and solving crimes Living in these fascinating times So raise a glass and sing a tune Beneath a digital moon Yeah, AI's got talent, a brand new star No matter where you are (Bridge) It's not about replacing us, you know It's just a different way for art to grow A new collaborator, a creative friend Where our ideas and its can blend To make a world we've never seen before And open up a brand new door (Chorus) 'Cause AI's got talent, yeah, it's plain to see From generating sonnets to a symphony It's writing books and solving crimes Living in these fascinating times So raise a glass and sing a tune Beneath a digital moon Yeah, AI's got talent, a brand new star No matter where you are (Outro) So let the data flow And watch the magic grow AI's got talent... Don't you know?