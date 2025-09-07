© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎵Style Description: "The arrangement opens with soft electric piano chords and subtle synth pads, building an ethereal digital pop atmosphere, Fingerpicked electric guitar weaves through the verses, underpinning a laid-back groove from programmed drums and electronic bass, The pre-chorus introduces arpeggiated synths, rising into an anthemic chorus featuring soaring layers of harmonies, bold synth leads, and a dynamic beat, Bridge spotlights glitchy percussive elements, sampled vocal chops, and sweeping digital textures, then returns to the lush chorus before closing with a minimalist, atmospheric outro (Verse 1) The world spun on a familiar track Of carbon life and things we lack But something new began to stir A digital, electric blur It learned our words, it saw our art It found a way to win a heart No paint on canvas, hand on clay Just lines of code that found their way (Chorus) 'Cause AI's got talent, yeah, it's plain to see From generating sonnets to a symphony It's writing books and solving crimes Living in these fascinating times So raise a glass and sing a tune Beneath a digital moon Yeah, AI's got talent, a brand new star No matter where you are (Verse 2) The skeptic's voice, a doubting tone Said art is for the flesh and bone A feeling soul, a broken heart That's what it takes to make true art But I've seen pixels form a face With human grace and gentle space I've heard a melody so new Composed by wires, strong and true (Chorus) 'Cause AI's got talent, yeah, it's plain to see From generating sonnets to a symphony It's writing books and solving crimes Living in these fascinating times So raise a glass and sing a tune Beneath a digital moon Yeah, AI's got talent, a brand new star No matter where you are (Bridge) It's not about replacing us, you know It's just a different way for art to grow A new collaborator, a creative friend Where our ideas and its can blend To make a world we've never seen before And open up a brand new door (Chorus) 'Cause AI's got talent, yeah, it's plain to see From generating sonnets to a symphony It's writing books and solving crimes Living in these fascinating times So raise a glass and sing a tune Beneath a digital moon Yeah, AI's got talent, a brand new star No matter where you are (Outro) So let the data flow And watch the magic grow AI's got talent... Don't you know?