New FBI & IRS Targeting Uncovered by ACLJ FOIA | SEKULOW

Just as Newsweek broke the story that the FBI is targeting MAGA supporters of Donald Trump as the 2024 presidential election nears, we unearthed bombshell revelations in our FOIA lawsuit showing that the Biden IRS is also targeting Christians.



President Biden and Christopher Wray have a history of targeting conservatives and Christians, which the ACLJ recently proved in another FOIA lawsuit against the Deep State FBI.



Now exclusive reporting from Newsweek has revealed:

“The federal government believes that the threat of violence and major civil disturbances around the 2024 U.S. presidential election is so great that it has quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump’s army of MAGA followers.



The challenge for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the primary federal agency charged with law enforcement, is to pursue and prevent what it calls domestic terrorism without direct reference to political parties or affiliations—even though the vast majority of its current “anti-government” investigations are of Trump supporters, according to classified data obtained by Newsweek.”



According to Newsweek, the FBI also is seeking to prevent the “furtherance of political and/or social agendas.” In other words, we know why the FBI has been going after pro-life advocates since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.



Such a report by Newsweek is unsurprising because of the Biden Administration’s past transgressions of targeting political opposition. The ACLJ knows firsthand about the Deep State’s tactics after the IRS Tea Party targeting and, more recently, from the FOIA lawsuit we filed against the IRS after we found out the IRS was now targeting Christian groups, refusing to grant them tax-exempt status.

