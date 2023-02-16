EMERGENCY Poisoned Water Coming

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Feb 16, 2023





A Train in Ohio has derailed because it’s axel caught fire. Now poisonous gas is released into the Mississippi River. Just like Prophet Leslie Johnson’s Prophecy told, the governor is now asking people NOT to drink from the tap water, but only bottled water. We know the Prophecy said even bottled water won’t be safe and highly recommend you get a Berkey Water Filter System to filter and clear your water for it to be safe to drink!





00:00 - Poisoned Water

03:29 - Derailed Train in Ohio

07:09 - Phosgene Gas

08:41 - Berkey Water Filter

09:10 - White Noise

11:51 - Distribution Map

12:21 - Do not drink the Water

15:16 - Joseph’s Kitchen





